Coastline Trust Co Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VXF opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

