603,300 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 603,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.7% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

