12,334 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 436,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 402,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.75%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

