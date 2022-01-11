Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,407 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period.

VREX stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

