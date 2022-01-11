Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

NYSE:IQV opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.