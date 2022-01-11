Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 79.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

