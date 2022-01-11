Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after buying an additional 258,293 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,509 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,887 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

