Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

