Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,131 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

