South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

