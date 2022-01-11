Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,024 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of LKQ worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

