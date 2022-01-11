Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $71.86 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 65,295 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $71,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

