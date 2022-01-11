BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,331,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,719,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $3,821,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.