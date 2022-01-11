Barclays PLC Acquires 364,770 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $304,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

CL stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

