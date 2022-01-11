Barclays PLC Acquires 364,770 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $304,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

