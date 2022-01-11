AnRKey X Price Hits $0.0893 on Major Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $107,309.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.23 or 0.07421782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,693.90 or 0.99748751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00068065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003117 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,618,333 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “$ANRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.