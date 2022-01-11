First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Decreased by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for about 6.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 59,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.