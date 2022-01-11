I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow I-Mab.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

I-Mab stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

