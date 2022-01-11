Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $127.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $493.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $496.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $550.09 million, with estimates ranging from $548.48 million to $552.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,393. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

