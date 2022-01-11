Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,384. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

