-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). ContextLogic reported earnings per share of ($3.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.59 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $330,588.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $15,530,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

