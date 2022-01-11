Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. 1,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.97.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.