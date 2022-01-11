Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

