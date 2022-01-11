Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $705,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $217,552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $38,239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $14,542,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $12,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

VSCO stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

