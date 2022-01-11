Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,260 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,041,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $98,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after buying an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $7,851,884. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNET opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

