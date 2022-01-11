VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $228.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

