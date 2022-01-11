VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.
Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $228.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
VOXX International Company Profile
Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
