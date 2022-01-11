Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

