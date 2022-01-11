VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Announces Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655 over the last 90 days. 37.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VOXX International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VOXX International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VOXX International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOXX International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.