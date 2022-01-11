NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 350.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,444,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after buying an additional 1,795,357 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $685 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

