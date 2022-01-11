Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $207,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

