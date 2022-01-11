New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Has $13.17 Million Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. MINISO Group makes up 8.6% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. owned 0.28% of MINISO Group worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

MNSO stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

