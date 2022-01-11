Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $62,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $895.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

