Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,290,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 860,572 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of Cerus worth $75,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 1,459,666 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth about $4,813,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 58.7% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 657,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

