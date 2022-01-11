Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 60.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162,992 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $106,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Snap by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,806 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $7,192,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,175,161.

SNAP opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

