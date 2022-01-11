Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 102,757 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $212,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of -712.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.