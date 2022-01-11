CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,940 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 1.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $368,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $64.76 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

