Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $366.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.73. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

