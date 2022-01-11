Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

