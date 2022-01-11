Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.