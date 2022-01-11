WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of CINF opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

