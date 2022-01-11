American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,724,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

