Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $201.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $151.56 on Friday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

