$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $35.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $151.35 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $151.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

