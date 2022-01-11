KnoxFS (New) (KFX) 1-Day Volume Tops $549.00

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $144,795.75 and approximately $549.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00081608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.57 or 0.07423023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.43 or 1.00034268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00067953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 479,495 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KnoxFS (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

