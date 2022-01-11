VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $167,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

