WBI Investments Inc. Invests $5.87 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 85,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

HIG stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

