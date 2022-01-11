Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,164 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 165,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.