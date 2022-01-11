EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.