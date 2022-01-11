Coastline Trust Co Has $3.30 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

MSI stock opened at $256.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

