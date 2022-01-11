Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $107.71.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

